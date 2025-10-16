PHC grants protective bail to KP CM Sohail Afridi until Nov 18

Chief Minister Afridi said he was heading to meet PTI founding chairman Imran Khan

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday approved protective bail for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi until November 18.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Naeem Anwar heard the petition filed by the Chief Minister Afridi seeking details of cases registered against him.

The court granted protective bail to the KP CM and directed authorities not to arrest him in any case while also seeking complete details of the cases lodged against him.

During the hearing, Justice Ijaz Anwar inquired, “In which FIRs has Chief Minister Sohail Afridi been nominated?” To this, the Advocate General replied, “We are not aware of how many FIRs there are — perhaps even I might have some against me.”

Earlier, while speaking to the media outside the PHC, Chief Minister Afridi said he was heading to meet PTI founding chairman Imran Khan and hoped the meeting would take place.

He stated, “I represent millions of people. Those preventing me from meeting him should realise that I am the chief minister.”

Afridi called a list of cabinet members being circulated fake, and said that the final cabinet would be decided after consultation with PTI founder Imran Khan.

