Security personnel redeployed outside Bilawal House in Lahore

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The protest by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has yielded results, as the Punjab government redeployed security personnel outside Bilawal House, the residence of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, late Wednesday night.

The PPP leaders have said that the Punjab government's decision to reinstate security at Bilawal House was a positive step. The PPP had earlier protested the withdrawal of security from Bilawal House in Lahore.

However, Provincial Information Minister Azma Bukhari has denied the withdrawal of security from Bilawal House, stating that the security was never removed. She called the reports of its withdrawal false and fabricated, urging people to avoid spreading such fake news.

