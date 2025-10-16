Smog again descends on Lahore, Peshawar

In Lahore, Pakistan's second largest city and home to more than 14 million residents, the average maximum air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 209, posing health risks to the citizens.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Smog has again blanketed Lahore and Peshawar as the air quality has become dangerously poor in various areas of both cities, Dunya News reported on Wednesday.

In Lahore, Pakistan's second largest city and home to more than 14 million residents, the average maximum air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 209, posing health risks to the citizens.

Various areas of the provincial capital, Lahore have reported the following AQI levels: Bedian Road 507, Sanda Road 421 and 276 in Iqbal Town.

The smog-laden air has also floated towards Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and engulfed provincial capital Peshawar where the average maximum air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 209.

Furthermore, the AQI was recorded at 264 at Abasyn University, 237 in Ashrafia Colony, 229 on Dalazak Road, 212 at Small Industries Hayatabad, and 209 at the AQI meter installed at the Workers Welfare Board office.

