Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian aircraft till next month

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Pakistan has extended the closure of its airspace for Indian aircraft till month, with the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued on Wednesday.

The Pakistan Airport Authority (PAA) has issued a new Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) extending the ban on Indian-registered aircraft, leased planes, and all Indian airlines and operators using Pakistani airspace till November 23.

It is worth noting that in May of this year, India carried out an attack within Pakistan's territory, after which Pakistan closed its airspace to India. The restriction was imposed in light of the ongoing tensions with India, with the objective of ensuring the safety of Pakistani airspace.

Furthermore, due to the continued closure of the airspace, Indian airlines have suffered losses amounting to billions of rupees.

