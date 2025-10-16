Hand grenade attack targets MNA Mubarak Zeb house in Bajaur

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday strongly condemned the hand grenade attack on the house of Member National Assembly Mubarak Zaib in Bajaur.

BAJAUR (Dunya News) – Some unidentified assailants carried out a hand grenade attack on the residence of Prime Minister's Advisor and Member of National Assembly (MNA) Mubarak Zeb Khan in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Mubarak Zeb was not at home at the time of explosion. The blast destroyed the main gate of the residence. However, no casualty was reported in the incident.

It is worth mentioning that Mubarak Zeb Khan has been a member of Pakistan's National Assembly since August 2024. He won the seat from NA-8 Bajaur as an independent candidate backed by PTI and voted in favour of the 26th amendment.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday strongly condemned the hand grenade attack on the house of Member National Assembly Mubarak Zaib in Bajaur.

In a statement, the prime minister expressed his heartfelt sympathies with Mubarak Zaib and thanked Allah Almighty that there was no loss of life in the incident.

He directed an immediate investigation into the attack and ordered the authorities concerned to arrest the perpetrators at the earliest.

