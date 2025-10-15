Tessori announces 'thanksgiving day' on Friday over Gaza Peace deal

He stated that the day will be marked to show solidarity with the people of Gaza and to thank God for the progress toward peace in the region.

KARACHI (Dunya News): Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori has announced that Friday will be observed as ‘thanksgiving day’ to express gratitude over the Gaza peace agreement.

Governor Tessori stated that special prayers and Nawafils will be offered for the people of Palestine, who are rejoicing over the peace deal. He stated that the day will be marked to show solidarity with the people of Gaza and to thank God for the progress toward peace in the region.

He emphasized that Pakistan has raised a strong voice in support of the Palestinian people, and highlighted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s participation in the Gaza peace agreement ceremony as a significant gesture.

He further claimed that the US President Donald Trump praised Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and said Pakistan played an important role in the mediation process.

