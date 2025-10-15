Governor Kundi to administer oath to newly-elected CM KP today

Preparations are underway at the Governor House for the oath-taking ceremony. Sohail Afridi will be sworn in as Chief Minister today at 4:00 PM at the Governor House Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday arrived at the Governor House Peshawar after completing his official tour of Karachi.

Governor Kundi will administer the oath to newly-elected Chief Minister Sohail Afridi today (Wednesday). The oath-taking ceremony will be held at 4:00 PM at the Governor House in Peshawar.

Talking to Dunya News before his departure from Karachi, Governor Kundi stated, "I am coming to Peshawar to administer the oath to Sohail Afridi; I had never refused to do so earlier either."

He further said that it is my responsibility to carry out my duties according to the Constitution. I was scheduled to come to Peshawar anyway after completing my official tour of Karachi.

On the other hand, preparations are underway at the Governor House for the oath-taking ceremony. Sohail Afridi will be sworn in as Chief Minister today at 4:00 PM at the Governor House Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

