Key officers at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM House removed

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Following the change of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, key officers at the CM House have also been removed from their positions, Dunya News reported on Tuesday.

According to a statement from the CM Office, after the removal of the Chief Security Officer, the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister has also been relieved of duty. The additional charge of Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister has been withdrawn from Muhammad Abid Majeed.

The statement further said that Ahsan Haider Gondal, a Grade 18 officer, has been removed from the position of PSO-I. Two days earlier, Chief Security Officer Najam-ul-Hassan was also removed from his post.

On the other hand, no new appointments have so far been made for any of the three positions.

