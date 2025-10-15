Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youngsters in IIOJK

The Indian troops martyred the youngsters during so-called cordon and search operation in the Machil area of Kupwara district of IIOJK.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youngsters in Kupwara district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Tuesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian troops martyred the youth during so-called cordon and search operation in the Machil area of Kupwara district of IIOJK.

Meanwhile, Indian forces’ personnel conducted fresh house raids and search operations at the residences of Jamaat-e-Islami and Hurriyat leaders and activists in different areas of Shopian and Islamabad districts of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The raids were carried out under heavy security cover in multiple villages and town areas, including Shopian town and adjoining localities.

During the operations, police personnel seized property papers, bank documents, religious books, and historical literature from the searched houses. The residents were subjected to harassment and questioning for hours.

