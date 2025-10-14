Hindu community in Sindh to get two-day Diwali break

Sindh government has declared two public holidays for the Hindu community to celebrate Diwali across all provincial departments and local bodies.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Sindh government has announced a two-day public holiday for the Hindu community on the occasion of Diwali, one of their most significant religious festivals.

According to the official notification, 20 and 21 October – Monday and Tuesday – will be observed as general holidays across the province.

The announcement allows Hindu employees to celebrate Diwali with traditional enthusiasm, as the two consecutive days will provide an extended opportunity for family gatherings, religious rituals and cultural festivities.

The notification, issued by the Services, General Administration and Coordination Department (SGA&CD), confirms that the holidays will be observed in all government offices, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, as well as local councils and corporations under the administrative control of the Sindh government.

The order applies uniformly across the province, ensuring that members of the Hindu community in both urban and rural areas can observe their festival without workplace obligations. The directive also extends to municipal offices, district councils and other local authorities.

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, symbolises the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. The festival is celebrated with prayers, lighting of lamps, distribution of sweets and vibrant cultural events. For Sindh’s Hindu community – one of the largest in Pakistan – the occasion holds deep spiritual and social importance.