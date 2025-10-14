Pakistan elected to UN Human Rights Council with overwhelming majority

Pakistan has been elected to the UN Human Rights Council for the 2026–2028 term with strong global support, reaffirming its commitment to advancing international human rights principles.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan has been elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2026-2028 term with a strong majority, reaffirming its position as an active contributor to the global human rights agenda.

The election took place at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.

Alongside Pakistan, thirteen other countries secured seats on the Council. According to the official UN Human Rights Council account, the newly elected members include Angola, Chile, Ecuador, Egypt, Estonia, India, Iraq, Italy, Mauritius, Slovenia, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and Viet Nam.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar announced the development on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, expressing deep gratitude to all UN member states for their support. “With the Grace of Allah Almighty, Pakistan has been elected to the UN Human Rights Council for the term 2026–28 with an overwhelming majority,” he wrote.

With the Grace of Allah Almighty, Pakistan has been elected to the UN Human Rights Council for the term 2026-28 with an overwhelming majority.



My profound gratitude to all UN Member States for their support!

Pakistan's election is a recognition of its strong credentials and… — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) October 14, 2025

In his message, Dar said Pakistan’s election represents an acknowledgment of the country’s efforts and credentials in strengthening the global human rights framework. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s pledge to continue working with the international community under the guiding principles of TRUCE – tolerance, respect, universality, consensus-building, and engagement.

The UN Human Rights Council, comprising 47 member states, is responsible for promoting and protecting human rights globally. Pakistan’s new term will begin in January 2026 and continue until the end of 2028, marking another chapter in its diplomatic engagement with international human rights institutions.