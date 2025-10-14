Federal Board rolls out new comprehensive curriculum 2024

The Federal Board has replaced the old syllabus with a new 2024 curriculum for Matric and Intermediate classes. All affiliated institutions must implement it immediately.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has taken a major step by scrapping the old syllabus and implementing a new, comprehensive Curriculum 2024, effective immediately.

According to a notification issued by the Board, the new curriculum will apply to Matric and Intermediate students across all institutions affiliated with the Federal Board. The updated syllabus has been uploaded on the FBISE official website for easy access.

The notification added that the new curriculum has been designed to meet modern educational needs and aims to enhance students’ knowledge and intellectual skills.

Moreover, all educational institutions linked with the Federal Board nationwide have been instructed to ensure uniform implementation of the new curriculum without delay. Schools and colleges have been told to get the ball rolling and start following the revised syllabus right away.

Officials believe the new framework will help students keep up with the times and better prepare for future academic and professional challenges.