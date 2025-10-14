PHC directs authorities to confirm KP governor's availability for new CM's oath

PHC directs authorities to confirm Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor’s availability for Sohail Afridi's swearing-in as CM. The court emphasized avoiding further delays to prevent governance disruption.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has directed authorities to confirm the availability of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi for the swearing-in of the newly elected Chief Minister, Sohail Afridi. The court issued its directive after a hearing on the petition regarding the delay in Afridi's oath-taking ceremony.

The petition, filed under Article 255 by the Speaker of the KP Assembly and other members, raised concerns over the delay in the new CM taking office. The petitioners requested that either the Speaker or another designated official be appointed to administer the oath to CM Afridi.

The court, presided over by Chief Justice SM Atiq Shah, issued a written order stating that the additional attorney general should ascertain the availability of the Governor before 1:00 PM tomorrow and report back to the court.

The written order noted that the resignation of the previous Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, had been submitted to the Governor but not yet officially accepted. Furthermore, CM Sohail Afridi was elected on October 13, and his nomination papers had been submitted on time by all candidates, including opposition members. Despite this, the swearing-in had been delayed, with opposition leaders expressing concerns about the election process.

In the order, the court acknowledged that further delays in the swearing-in would disrupt the governance of the province, emphasizing the need for immediate action.

The additional attorney general drew attention to Article 255(2), which prohibits further delay, but clarified that the Governor is expected to be available by October 15.

Sohail Afridi’s election as CM challenged

The election of Sohail Afridi as the new chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been challenged by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) in the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

The petition was filed by the JUI-F’s parliamentary leader in the provincial assembly, Lutfur Rehman, through Barrister Yaseen Raza. The party argued that the resignation of the previous CM Ali Amin Gandapur has not been formally accepted, questioning how a new chief minister could be elected under these circumstances.

According to the petition, the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had instructed the outgoing CM to appear before him on 15th October, indicating that the resignation has not been ratified yet.

