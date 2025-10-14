PMD predicts dry weather in most parts of country

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, cold conditions will prevail in hilly and northern regions during the night and early morning hours.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather across most parts of the country on Tuesday with cold conditions prevailing in hilly and northern regions during the night and early morning hours.

In Islamabad and adjoining areas, the weather will remain dry. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, dry conditions are expected in most plain districts, while the northern parts of the province will experience cold weather during the night and morning.

Across Punjab, mainly dry weather is expected in most districts, including Murree and Galiyat, where the nights and mornings will remain chilly.

Sindh will continue to experience hot and dry weather, while Balochistan will remain mostly dry with cold conditions in its northern districts during night and morning hours.

Similarly, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan are expected to witness dry weather, with colder conditions during morning and night hours.

During the past 24 hours, dry weather prevailed across most regions of the country, with cold temperatures reported from northern areas.

