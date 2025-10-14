Pakistan does not require outside advice on its internal matters, FO tells Afghanistan

In a statement issued in Islamabad, Foreign Office spokesperson said the principle of non-interference in matters of other countries should be adhered to as per international diplomatic norms.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Foreign Office has urged the spokesperson of Taliban regime to refrain from commenting on matters outside their jurisdiction and added that Pakistan does not require outside advice on its internal matters.

In a statement issued in Islamabad, Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said we have noted the recent statements made by the spokesperson of the Taliban regime regarding Pakistan's internal affairs.

He said we strongly encourage the Afghan spokesperson to prioritize issues pertinent to Afghanistan.

The statement said the principle of non-interference in matters of other countries should be adhered to as per international diplomatic norms. Pakistan does not require outside advice on its internal matters.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said we also expect the Taliban regime to abide by its obligations and promises made to the international community during Doha Process.

He said the Taliban regime should not allow its land to be used for terrorism against other countries. Besides, the regime should focus on formation of an inclusive and truly representative government, instead of engaging in baseless propaganda.

