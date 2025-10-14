PTI gives list of six party leaders to Adiala Jail officials for meeting with Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A list of six Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and lawyers, who will meet PTI founder Imran Khan today (Tuesday), has been handed over to Adiala Jail authorities.

The list includes the names of Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja, Niazullah Niazi, Advocate Uzair Bhandari, Ali Imran, and Mubashir Awan. The list of party leaders was sent to the jail authorities by PTI leader Senator Ali Zafar.

Furthermore, family members of Bushra Bibi will also meet the PTI founder.

The party leaders included in the list will come to Adiala Jail for a meeting with PTI founder today. It is pertinent to mention here that Tuesday is the day for the party leaders, lawyers and family members to meet the PTI founder.

