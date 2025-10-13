Punjab achieves 100pc environmental compliance for brick kilns along Motorway

EPA teams conducted a thorough inspection of 108 brick kilns around the Motorway

LAHORE (Dunya News) — The Punjab Environment Department has, for the first time in history, released an environmental compliance report on brick kilns located along the Motorway.

Following the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, teams from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) comprehensively mapped all brick kilns emitting black smoke. According to officials, there has been no need so far to seal, demolish, fine, or file any FIR against any kiln.

EPA teams conducted a thorough inspection of 108 brick kilns around the Motorway. Among them, 71 kilns were found operating on modern zigzag technology, emitting white smoke and functioning in full compliance with environmental standards. The remaining 37 kilns were non-functional and showed no emissions.

The report includes photographic evidence of each kiln, along with date, time, and GPS-stamped data. This has enabled the Motorway Zone to achieve a 100% environmental compliance target.

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb commended the EPA teams for their tireless efforts and effective field monitoring, calling the achievement a practical reflection of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision of “Clean Air, Healthy Punjab.”

She noted that the shift to zigzag technology has significantly reduced smoke emissions, greatly aiding in the control of smog.

Aurangzeb emphasized that the EPA’s goal is to achieve sustainable improvement through reform and guidance rather than punishment. She said Maryam Nawaz Sharif has established a transparent system based on ground-level monitoring and scientific data collection.

In conclusion, Maryam Aurangzeb thanked brick kiln owners and the local community for ensuring compliance with environmental laws.