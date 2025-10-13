KP governor calls CM poll illegal; opposition to contest Sohail Afridi's win in court

Governor Kundi questioned, “Who will issue the notification of the new Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?”

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has declared today’s election of the Chief Minister unconstitutional, stating that until Ali Amin Gandapur’s resignation is formally accepted, the election cannot be considered valid. Meanwhile, the opposition leader has announced plans to challenge Sohail Afridi’s election in court tomorrow.

Governor Kundi questioned, “Who will issue the notification of the new Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?” He added, “I am not satisfied with Ali Amin Gandapur’s resignation, and my satisfaction is a constitutional requirement. Let Ali Amin come to my office on Wednesday — I’ll serve him tea, and his resignation will be accepted.”

Earlier, the Governor had raised objections to Gandapur’s resignation, stating that his office received two copies of the resignation letter and that the signatures on both copies were not identical.

On the other hand, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly opposition leader Dr. Ibadullah said that the opposition will approach the court tomorrow against the Chief Minister’s election. “Until yesterday, we believed the resignation had been accepted; that’s why candidates submitted their nomination papers,” he explained.

Dr. Ibadullah added, “The election of the Chief Minister is unconstitutional. Their lawyers claim it is valid, but we maintain it is not. We were under the impression that the resignation had been accepted, hence the nominations.”

It is noteworthy that Mohammad Sohail Afridi has been elected as the new Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while the opposition boycotted the assembly session.

