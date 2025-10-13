Maryam urges preparedness to tackle natural disasters

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that all institutions must remain fully prepared at all times to deal with natural disasters in order to safeguard lives.

In her special message on the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, Maryam Nawaz Sharif stated that timely preparation can prevent devastating losses to human lives, property, and the environment. “Natural disasters cannot be stopped, but through technology, cooperation, and early preparedness, their destructive impact can be minimized,” she emphasized.

She recalled that Punjab had faced one of the worst floods in its history and carried out the largest rescue, relief, and evacuation operation. “Had timely preparations not been made before the flood’s arrival, the province could have suffered massive loss of life,” she noted.

The Chief Minister added that Punjab earned the distinction of saving hundreds of thousands of human lives as well as livestock. “Through timely action and the establishment of medical camps, the province was able to prevent the outbreak of infectious diseases,” she said.

Maryam Nawaz affirmed that all departments of the Punjab government remain active and vigilant to protect the public from floods, earthquakes, and other natural disasters.