PTI's Sohail Afridi elected new KP CM with 90 votes

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) nominated candidate, Sohail Afridi, has been elected as the new Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, securing 90 votes.

The session of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly began under the chairmanship of Speaker Babar Saleem Swati.

It may be noted that resignation of former KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur was rejected by Governor KP Faisal Karim Kundi.

When former Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur arrived in the assembly, government members stood up to welcome him.

“We want the rule of law in the country,” said Ali Amin Gandapur while addressing the assembly. He congratulated Sohail Afridi in advance and stated that a government only succeeds when it is strong.

Gandapur said that when his government took charge, only fifteen days’ worth of salaries were available. “The opposition may complain about not receiving development funds, but I allocated funds to your constituencies,” he added. He also recalled that the founder of PTI has always said he puts Pakistan before himself.

He further stated that wherever Muslims are oppressed in the world, PTI stands with them. “Our struggle for the people of Pakistan and this province will continue. Perhaps Allah placed me here to vindicate me. When one proves loyalty and honor, one earns a respected place in the world,” he remarked.

Concluding his speech, Gandapur said the founder of PTI is making sacrifices for the nation. “We stand firmly with our founder and will continue to do so. He is fighting for the future of our children,” he affirmed.

The oposition in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly walked out soon after session started on Monday to elect new chief minister after former leader of the house Ali Amin Gandapur resigned.

The session was due to start early morning with voting scheduled at 10:00 am through “show of hands.”

Four candidates were in the run, including PTI’s Sohail Afridi who was nominated by the party chief, Imran Khan. The nomination papers of all candidates have been approved. Other contenders included Maulana Lutfur Rehman from JUI, Arbab Zark from the PPP, and Sardar Shah Jehan from the PML-N.

Opposition Leader Dr. Ibad Ullah was out of the race, as opposition parties failed to agree on a single candidate.

Meanwhile, PTI has become active in an effort to have its candidate elected “unopposed, and has reached out to the PML-N and the ANP for support.

A PTI delegation held meetings with Federal Minister Amir Muqam and ANP leaders. Both parties said they would consult with their central leadership before making any commitments.

The total number of members in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly is 145; and 73 votes are required to elect chief minister. The number of independents supported by the PTI is 92, while opposition members number 53.