Both resignations bear my authentic signatures, confirms Gandapur

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur on late Sunday night confirmed that both of his resignations sent to Governor House on October 8 and October 11 are bearing his authentic signatures.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on late Sunday night returned the resignation Ali Amin Gandapur as CM KP, raising objection on its authenticity, Dunya News reported.

Responding to Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa letter, Ali Amin Gandapur in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, said that the resignation he submitted on October 8 which was earlier denied by the Governor House, is now also acknowledged.

“I hereby reconfirm that both resignations (8th Oct and 11th Oct 2025) are bearing my authentic signatures,” Ali Amin said.

