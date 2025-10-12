Sindh imposes Section 144 for one month, banning protests, rallies, and gatherings of over five people, per police request.

KARACHI (Web Desk) – The Sindh government has imposed Section 144 in the province for one month.

A notification has been issued by the interior ministry of Sindh. It says there would be a complete ban on protests, rallies and protests for a month.

According to said notification, the gathering of more than five people would not be allowed in the province. The request for the imposition of Section 144 came from the police department.