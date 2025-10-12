Ishaq Dar warns terrorists seeking to damage Pak-Afghan ties amid border tensions

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has expressed deep concern over the situation along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, saying that terrorist elements are trying to damage bilateral relations between the two countries.

Dar said Pakistan is “deeply concerned” over recent developments at the border, adding that the Taliban carried out unprovoked firing and committed serious provocations along the frontier.

He clarified that Pakistan’s response is aimed at neutralizing extremist groups — Khawarij and Fitna al-Hind — operating from Afghanistan. “Our defensive response is peace-oriented, and Pakistan is taking all precautions to avoid civilian harm,” he said.

The foreign minister reaffirmed that Pakistan will take all necessary steps to protect its sovereignty and its people, expressing hope that the Taliban government will take concrete action against terrorist groups.

Security sources stated that the recent Afghan aggression and Pakistan’s response should not be seen as a conflict between the peoples of the two nations. The aggression, they said, was imposed by the Afghan interim government, the Taliban, and extremist factions.

According to the sources, the Afghan aggression is allegedly backed by Indian funding, and terrorist elements are fueling conflict against Pakistan.

They emphasized that Pakistan has no intention of targeting Afghan civilians or public areas, and its counteraction is directed solely at India-backed militant networks operating inside Afghanistan.

