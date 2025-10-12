Rana Sanaullah invites all parties to sign Istehkam-e-Pakistan pact

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister’s adviser and Senator Rana Sanaullah has called on all political parties — including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) — to come together and sign a Istehkam-e-Pakistan pact.

Speaking at a press conference in Faisalabad, Senator Rana Sanaullah said the bases used for “Modi’s Operation Sandor” were operational in the neighbouring country. He said Pakistan repeatedly warned the neighbour and told them to choose between Pakistan and the terrorists.

He added that yesterday’s aggression began from Afghanistan, and that Pakistan’s armed forces were fully prepared to defend the country.

The forces destroyed the bases that were being used to operate against Pakistan. He praised the armed forces and said the whole nation salutes them and feels proud.

He credited Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir’s leadership for delivering a decisive response to the enemy. He said the Field Marshal’s bold policies gave the nation reason to hold its head high and that the country is proud of the armed forces’ courage.

Rana Sanaullah recalled that the prime minister had invited political parties to unite on a Istehkam-e-Pakistan on Independence Day. “Today we struck hidden enemy bases and gave a strong response. Now we need internal stability more than ever. I invite all political parties, leaders and parliamentarians to come together and sign the pact of Pakistan,” he said.

On PTI, the prime minister’s adviser said the party should not abandon its narrative but must stand with Pakistan. “PTI should stand with the martyrs and with Pakistan. They should honour the sacrifices and join the Pact of Pakistan,” he urged.

He said the world now recognises Pakistan’s military and diplomatic strength and urged PTI members to become part of the country’s military and political strength. He added that yesterday’s military operation was necessary and that Afghanistan was given a strong and effective response; political leadership should also back it and fulfill their responsibilities.

Regarding the Gaza march being organised by a religious party, Rana Sanaullah said diplomatic efforts have largely resolved the Gaza issue and urged the party to postpone its march out of respect for the martyrs. He said senior leaders had expressed concern about the protest and he had spoken with Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other leaders. “If you are sympathetic to Gaza, show solidarity with the martyrs by suspending your protest,” he said, calling the present moment one for gratitude.

On law and order, he warned that anyone taking the law into their own hands will face legal consequences. If anyone committed negative acts on dates like May 9 or November 26, the law will take its course. “Pakistan comes first—if Pakistan exists, you all exist,” he said, urging the nation to stand united with the armed forces.

Rana Sanaullah appealed to all political parties and leaders to endorse the stability for Pakistan and specifically asked PTI to unequivocally stand with Pakistan and the armed forces. He said if PTI stands squarely with the state, a path forward will emerge for them too.

He stressed that Pakistan’s full defence by the armed forces is essential for the country’s survival. He warned that terrorists are trained in Afghanistan and small groups cross over to kill Pakistani soldiers; Pakistan must stand with its troops.

He reiterated that bases used against Pakistan were destroyed and would continue to be. He also said Pakistan will not allow any neighboring country to permit use of its soil against Pakistan. He recalled Pakistan’s hosting of four million Afghan refugees and warned that if those on Afghan soil train agents of mischief, Pakistan will respond.

