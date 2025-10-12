PM Shehbaz, Nawaz discuss Pak-Afghan tensions, national issues

PM Shehbaz met Nawaz at Jati Umra to discuss Pak-Afghan tensions, political and economic issues, and government policies.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held an important meeting with PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif at Jati Umra.

According to sources, the meeting focused on Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions and the overall political and economic situation of the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz briefed Nawaz Sharif on recent government actions and policies, while Nawaz shared his guidance on national matters.

Both leaders discussed party affairs and government strategies, reaffirming their commitment to work together for national stability and public relief.

Read also: President, prime minister urge Afghan leadership to eliminate terrorists from its soil

Earlier, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed that Pakistan was firmly committed to protecting its national interests, regional sovereignty and security.

President Zardari said Pakistan would never accept any controversial or misleading stance on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

“India’s illegal claims regarding Kashmir are in direct violation of international law and United Nations resolutions,” President Secretariat Press Wing, in a press release, quoted the president as saying.

He expressed regret over the Afghan leadership turning its back on the oppressed people of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, calling it an injustice to both history and the Muslim Ummah.

