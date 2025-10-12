Pakistan, prime minister urge Afghan leadership to eliminate terrorists from its soil

The president urged the Afghan leadership to take concrete and practical steps to eliminate anti-Pakistan terrorist elements operating from its territory

ISLAMABAD (APP) – President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday reaffirmed that Pakistan was firmly committed to protecting its national interests, regional sovereignty and security.



Presidnet Zardari said Pakistan would never accept any controversial or misleading stance on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. “India’s illegal claims regarding Kashmir are in direct violation of international law and United Nations resolutions,” President Secretariat Press Wing, in a press release, quoted the president as saying.

He expressed regret over the Afghan leadership turning its back on the oppressed people of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, calling it an injustice to both history and the Muslim Ummah.

He emphasized that terrorist attacks originating from Afghan soil, carried out by the Khwarij had been well-documented by UN reports.

“Pakistan has repeatedly made it clear that the nexus between the Khwarij and Indian elements is targeting Pakistani civilians and security personnel,” he added.

The president urged the Afghan leadership to take concrete and practical steps to eliminate anti-Pakistan terrorist elements operating from its territory.

He reiterated that both the Khwarij and Indian-backed terrorism posed the gravest threat to regional peace and stability.

“Terrorism is a shared challenge, and no single country should be left to bear the burden alone,” President Zardari added.

Highlighting Pakistan’s long-standing support for Afghanistan, the president reminded that Pakistan hosted Afghan refugees for over four decades, setting an example of Islamic brotherhood and good neighbourly relations.

He said the dignified return of Afghan citizens, in relation with the restoration of peace, was in the best interest of both nations, adding Pakistan would continue to assist the Afghan people in the fields of education and humanitarian needs.

“Pakistan will not compromise on its national sovereignty,” President Zardari asserted, noting that Pakistan had facilitated Afghanistan in every possible way to boost trade, economy and connectivity.

He stressed that mutual cooperation and economic partnership are essential for sustainable peace and development in the region, adding Pakistan sincerely wished for a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Afghanistan.

President Zardari further stressed that fraternal relations should be based on mutual respect, security cooperation and commitment to regional peace.

He expressed hope that the Afghan interim government would prevent its territory from being used by the Khwarij and the Indian-backed terrorist elements.

Joint and practical counterterrorism efforts only guaranteed a lasting peace, he opined.

PM SHEHBAZ SHARIF

Prime Minister Shehbaz strongly condemned the provocations by Afghanistan in Pakistan's border areas urging Afghan government to prevent its territory from being used against Pakistan.

Commending the effective and robust response by the Pakistan Army, he expressed pride in the military's professionalism and paid tribute to the armed forces.

He said that under the bold leadership of Field Marshal Asim Munir, the Pakistan Army not only gave a strong response to Afghanistan’s aggression, but also destroyed several of their posts, forcing them to retreat.

He asserted that Pakistan will not compromise on its defense and that every act of aggression will be met with a strong and effective response. “Our defense is in capable hands, and we know well how to defend every inch of our land,” he said.

The Pakistan Army has always given a crushing response to all forms of foreign aggression, he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz stated that the entire nation stands with Pakistan's security forces.

He noted that Pakistan has repeatedly shared intelligence with Afghanistan about terrorist elements like “Fitna al-Khawarij” and “Fitna al-Hindustan”, who are operating from Afghan soil against Pakistan.

He said Pakistan expects the Afghan interim government to ensure that its territory is not used by terrorist elements against Pakistan.