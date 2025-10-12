Pakistani flag flown after Afghan soldiers fled leaving their post

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Army in a retaliatory action against Afghanistan forces’ unprovoked aggression has destroyed several posts meant for helping terrorists against Pakistan.

Pakistani soldiers flew national flag at Angoor Adda post after capturing it from the facilitators of militants.

Dozens of Afghan Taliban have surrendered to the troops of Pakistan Army and as many ran away after the befitting and strong reply from the armed forces of Pakistan.

In videos, Taliban soldiers could be seen surrendering to the Pakistan Army after the capture of their posts.

Pakistan has captured 19 Afghan posts used to facilitate terrorists to infiltrate Pakistan to carry out subversive activities, security sources revealed.

According to security sources, Pakistan Armed forces are targeting Afghan posts and hideouts of terrorists. The counteraction is not for the people of Afghanistan, but pro-Indian miscreants who are involved in conducting terrorist activities in Pakistan against innocent people.

Sources said that Pakistan’s retaliation to unprovoked Afghan aggression should not be deemed as a war against the people of Afghanistan.

“Afghan aggression was imposed by Afghan caretaker government, Taliban and militants of Fitna al Khawarji.

“The Afghan forces took money from India to show aggression against Pakistan. Pakistan Army does not want to target the people of Afghanistan and their sites,” the sources said.

