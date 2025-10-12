19 Afghan posts captured used to facilitate terrorists against Pakistan

Pakistan’s retaliation to unprovoked Afghan aggression should not be deemed as a war against the people of Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan has captured 19 Afghan posts used to facilitate terrorists to infiltrate Pakistan to carry out subversive activities, security sources revealed.

According to security sources, Pakistan Armed forces are targeting Afghan posts and hideouts of terrorists. The counteraction is not for the people of Afghanistan, but pro-Indian miscreants who are involved in conducting terrorist activities in Pakistan against innocent people.

Sources said that Pakistan’s retaliation to unprovoked Afghan aggression should not be deemed as a war against the people of Afghanistan.

“Afghan aggression was imposed by Afghan caretaker government, Taliban and militants of Fitna al Khawarji.

“The Afghan forces took money from India to show aggression against Pakistan. Pakistan Army does not want to target the people of Afghanistan and their sites,” the sources said.

Meanwhile, Tribal people have announced taking up arms against the terrorists supported by Afghanistan.

They announced taking up arms against the terrorists infiltrating Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the support of Afghanistan.

In an audio message shared in Pashto, it is being said on behalf of the tribal people that they are standing side by side with the Pakistan Army against the Afghan terrorists.

They said, “It is our duty to defend the homeland and we know how to defend it.

“We have taught a lesson to terrorists before and we will teach you a lesson again.

It should be noted that there was unprovoked firing by Afghanistan on the Pak-Afghan border, to which the Pakistan Army gave a strong response and there are reports of heavy losses to several Afghan posts and foreign formations.