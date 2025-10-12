Qatar says Pak-Afghan escalation can destabilise regional peace

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan could have a negative impact in the region.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it has been said that both the countries should solve the problems through patience, dialogue and diplomacy.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar has said the reduction of tension is inevitable for peace and stability in the region, adding tension between Pakistan and Afghanistan can have a negative impact in region.

The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that it is committed to the peace and prosperity of the people of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Dozens of Afghanistan soldiers and foreign terrorists were killed and several their border posts destroyed in a befitting response from the Pakistan army to the unprovoked firing by the enemies.

According to security sources, Afghan forces opened unprovoked firing at the Pak-Afghan border in Angor Adda, Bajaur, Kurram, Dir, Chitral, and Baram Chah (Balochistan). The aim of the firing was also to force Khawarij terrorists to cross the border into Pakistan.

Sources said that the alert and prepared posts of the Pakistan Army responded swiftly and vigorously, which is still ongoing. The Pakistan Army responded immediately and effectively targeted several Afghan posts.

