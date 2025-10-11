Railways adds coaches amid transport chaos in Rawalpindi

With metro and road closures in Rawalpindi, railways adds extra coaches to accommodate soaring passenger demand. Long queues reported at Rawalpindi Railway Station.

RAWALPINDI (Web Desk) – To accommodate the surge in passengers due to closure of highways, the Pakistan Railway have decided to attach additional coaches to all trains, especially those heading from Rawalpindi to Lahore.

Rawalpindi is witnessing major transport disruptions due to the closure of metro bus services, local routes, and major roads.



In response, Pakistan Railways has made a key announcement aimed at easing commuter pressure.

With public transport services suspended and roads blocked, an unusually large crowd has gathered at Rawalpindi Railway Station. Passengers are facing long queues at ticket counters, prompting authorities to take immediate action.

Trains are currently running on schedule, officials confirmed.

Authorities specifically mentioned that all trains departing Rawalpindi for Lahore will now operate with increased capacity to ensure smoother travel for passengers stranded by the ongoing road closures.

Multiple entry points to the city have been sealed, including Expressway, Faizabad, and the Faizabad Interchange, which has been blocked using shipping containers. Other routes like Khanna Pul, Kuri Road, and Dhok Kala Khan also remain inaccessible.

Similarly, access roads from Waris Khan, Committee Chowk, Sixth Road, Shamsabad, Rawal Road, Shaheen Chowk, Saddar, and the old airport are closed. The city administration has also imposed a ban on the entry of heavy vehicles into Rawalpindi.

In contrast, some improvement has been reported in Lahore. Police have reopened several routes from Bhatti Chowk to Ferozewala. Containers placed near Ravi Bridge and Shahdara have been removed, and traffic flow has resumed.

However, in Wazirabad, the situation remains tense. The Chenab Toll Plaza is fully sealed off with containers, and the Chenab Bridge has been blocked and surrounded with dug trenches.

The closures have severely impacted daily commuters and people traveling for business, causing widespread disruption and inconvenience.