Hafiz Naeem calls for uniform education system

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) - Jamaat-e-Islami emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman emphasised the right to education for all, calling for a unified curriculum across the country.

Speaking at the 'Bano Qabil Programme' gathering held at Crescent Ground in Faisalabad, he said that Jamaat-e-Islami aims to unite the nation and make Pakistan capable of leading the world.

Highlighting the alarming state of education, Hafiz Naeem revealed that over 20 million children aged 5 to 16 are out of school nationwide, with more than 10 million in Punjab alone. He criticized the declining quality of government schools, stating that 17,000 institutions have been outsourced after being deliberately weakened.

"Education is our right, and there should be one curriculum for everyone," he stressed. He questioned the fate of the once-promised "Educated Punjab," asking how those who have failed to educate themselves can teach others. He also announced the launch of a degree programme in Faisalabad to improve access to higher education.

Hafiz Naeem further stated that their initiatives will lead to a $4 billion boost in IT exports, and urged the youth not to lose hope in Pakistan. He concluded by announcing a major public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan on November 21.