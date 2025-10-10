CSS 2024: FPSC issues allocation list for 364 vacancies nationwide

The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has announced 364 vacancies for CSS 2024 across various federal departments.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has unveiled details of the vacancies reserved under the Central Superior Services (CSS) Examination 2024, announcing a total of 364 positions across various federal departments and organisations.

According to an official press note issued by the FPSC, the allocation comprises 247 new vacancies and 117 carried forward from previous years. The openings are distributed under multiple categories, including open merit, quotas for women, and minorities.

Under open merit, 214 positions have been allocated, while 32 seats are reserved for women and 118 for minorities. The FPSC has further divided the total vacancies among provinces and regions to ensure fair representation from across Pakistan.

Punjab candidates top the list with 179 vacancies, followed by 48 for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 31 for Balochistan, and 61 in Sindh – split between 32 for rural Sindh and 29 for urban Sindh. Additionally, 15 seats are reserved for former FATA candidates, 8 for Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and 4 for Gilgit-Baltistan.

Following the announcement of the CSS 2024 examination results, eligible candidates will be assigned to various occupational groups and services based on merit and provincial quotas. The FPSC stated that these appointments aim to fill key administrative and policy-making positions within the federal government.