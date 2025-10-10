Peshawar High Court slams authorities over missing persons

Peshawar High Court criticized law enforcement for harassing peaceful citizens in missing persons case, demanding reports from federal, provincial governments, and deputy commissioner of Bannu.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The Peshawar High Court has strongly criticized law enforcement authorities for their handling of missing persons cases, remarking that harassing peaceful individuals only fuels public resentment.

Justice Ejaz Anwar heard case involving 15 petitions related to missing persons. The hearing was attended by the Additional Advocate General, Deputy Attorney General, lawyers for the petitioners, police officials, and the focal person from the Home Department.

During the proceedings, a lawyer informed the court that a petitioner’s 15-year-old son had been abducted. On August 25, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and local police allegedly raided their home without the presence of female officers. Two days later, on August 27, their three homes were reportedly set on fire.

The Additional Advocate General told the court that reports from the local SHO and CTD indicate that the missing boy's brother, Sajidullah, is allegedly involved in terrorist activities.

The petitioner’s lawyer clarified that Sajidullah left home four years ago and the family has no current links with him. He said the family had even published public notices in newspapers distancing themselves from him. The lawyer argued that if Sajidullah is under suspicion, action should be taken against him—not against his family. He demanded a report from the Deputy Commissioner to verify if their homes were indeed set on fire.

Justice Ejaz Anwar expressed concern, saying, “You are increasing hatred by harassing peaceful people.” He directed the Deputy Commissioner of Bannu to submit a report and summoned detailed reports from the federal and provincial governments, as well as other concerned parties.