Senate session adjourned indefinitely amid road closures, members' absence

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Senate session was adjourned indefinitely on Friday after a combination of road blockages and member absences disrupted the proceedings.

The session, presided over by Senator Manzoor Ahmed Kakar, had initially planned to address pressing issues, including the ongoing flood crisis. However, due to the absence of key lawmakers, the meeting could not proceed as planned.

The Senate began with the suspension of the Question and Answer session, with Senator Kakar stating that time was limited and all members wished to focus on discussions regarding the flood situation.

However, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) members were notably absent from the session, as they had been the previous day as well.

During the proceedings, Senator Saifullah Abro raised concerns over the quorum, leading Senator Kakar to call for a headcount. Despite efforts to call in more members, it was confirmed that the quorum was not met.

Consequently, the presiding officer ordered the bells to be rung for five minutes in an attempt to allow more members to join.

Minister for Law, Azam Nazeer Tarar, explained that the absence of many members was due to road blockages caused by a religious group's activities in Islamabad.

Though PPP Senator Saleem Mandviwala eventually arrived at the session, quorum still could not be achieved, and as a result, the session was adjourned indefinitely.

