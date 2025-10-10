Roads closed, internet suspended in Islamabad, Rawalpindi amid protest call

Authorities have closed key roads in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad due to a protest rally. The Lahore-Islamabad motorway, GT Road, and major routes are blocked, with mobile internet suspended.

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE (Dunya News) – Authorities have closed various roads across key routes in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad following the announcement of a protest rally by a religious group.

The rally, which was expected to disrupt normal city operations, led to severe traffic blockages, stranding commuters and affecting essential services.

The Lahore-Islamabad Motorway and major routes like GT Road have been partially blocked with containers, causing major traffic jams.

Key entry points into Lahore, including Babu Sabu and Thokar Niaz Baig, have been sealed off, while all routes into Islamabad via the motorway have been completely blocked.

In addition, important bridges, such as the Chenab River Bridge in Gujrat, have also been closed.

The Orange Line Train service in Lahore has been temporarily suspended as a safety measure, further hampering public transport in the city. Meanwhile, the GT Road and surrounding areas like Muridke, Channab Nagar, and Gujrat have been closed off due to container blockages, severely affecting the flow of traffic.

In Lahore, due to escalating tensions, schools were closed early at 11 AM, and the University of Punjab followed suit, canceling exams scheduled for the day. The exams have been postponed, with new dates to be announced later.

The Government of Punjab has invoked Section 144, which restricts the gathering of four or more individuals in public places for the next ten days. While this order does not apply to religious activities, weddings, or funerals, it enforces a strict ban on the display of weapons across the province.

Mobile Internet Service Suspended

The Ministry of Interior has authorised the suspension of mobile internet services in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) was directed to implement this order starting at midnight, with no specific timeline for restoration.

Disruptions to Legal Proceedings

In Islamabad, the Islamabad High Court Bar Association issued a statement highlighting that road closures had made it difficult for lawyers to access the court. The Bar Association has requested that if lawyers are unable to appear for cases, no adverse orders be made against them.

Traffic Diversion Plan Issued by Islamabad Police

Islamabad’s Traffic Police have implemented an alternative traffic plan due to the road closures. Key roads like the ones leading from the 26 Number Chowk to Islamabad, Rawat, and Faizabad have been blocked, but the authorities have provided alternative routes for commuters. The police also confirmed that heavy traffic would be restricted from entering Islamabad on October 10, with specific diversion routes mapped out for travelers.

Public Transport Suspended

In the wake of the disturbances, public transport in the twin cities has been significantly affected. The Islamabad Metro service has been suspended for the time being, and electric buses in the city are no longer operational. Commuters have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel.

Heightened Security Measures

Law enforcement agencies have increased their presence in both cities, with aerial surveillance ongoing to ensure public safety. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and may implement additional measures if necessary to restore order.