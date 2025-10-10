Schools closed, law exams postponed in Lahore amid road blockages, security concerns

LAHORE (Dunya News) – All government and private schools in Lahore have been closed with immediate effect, while Law examinations under Punjab University have been postponed.

According to the CEO Education Lahore, schools are informing parents about the closures, which were decided due to road blockages across the city.

Punjab University has also announced a holiday, postponing all Law exams scheduled for today. The new dates for these exams will be announced later.

Earlier, several private educational institutions in Rawalpindi were also closed.

Meanwhile, in Islamabad, security measures have been tightened following the announcement of a protest by a religious organization. Mobile and internet services have been suspended, and Section 144 has been imposed in the capital.