Terrorism rises due to non-implementation of National Action Plan: DG ISPR

Lt Gen Chaudhry questioned whether dialogue is the solution to every issue, asking how the problem could be solved if negotiations are held with terrorists.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director-General (DG) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has said terrorism in the country has increased due to the failure to fully implement all points of the National Action Plan.

The military’s spokesperson is addressing a press conference in Peshawar. He said misleading narrative weakened the operations against terrorists in the country.

He stated that the reasons for the increase in terrorism include the incomplete implementation of the National Action Plan, the existence of terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan, and India’s use of Afghanistan as a base for terrorism, which is also a major cause of terrorism.

He stated that the Pakistan Army is determined to eradicate terrorism. He said that Pakistan has been battling terrorism for more than two decades, and along with the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, they will root out terrorism from the region.

He explained that 40 intelligence-based operations are being conducted daily, and 14,535 operations have been carried out in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Over the past two years, around 30 suicide bombers, who were linked to Afghanistan, have been killed.

DG ISPR said that in 2024, 14,535 operations were conducted in KP, in which 769 terrorists were killed. In these operations, 577 precious lives were lost, including 272 brave officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army, 140 police officers, and 165 innocent civilians.

He further mentioned that in 2025, 40 intelligence-based operations were carried out daily, resulting in the death of 917 terrorists. During these operations, 516 people were martyred, including 311 soldiers of the Pakistan Army, 73 police officers, and 132 civilians.

He added that after the APS incident in 2014, law enforcement agencies adopted a coordinated strategy and began to root out terrorism, but terrorists and their facilitators were “given space as part of a well-thought-out plan”.

He said, "When India attacked Pakistan, why didn't the people say let's have talks the next day? Politics was played over terrorism, and the nation was confused. The network behind terrorism has local and political backing."

This is a developing story...

