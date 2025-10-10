In-focus

ISPR DG to hold important press conference today

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry will hold an important press conference today.

According to ISPR, the DG will address the media at 2:30 PM at the Corps Headquarters in Peshawar.

He is expected to discuss key issues concerning the country’s security situation and recent counter-terrorism measures.
 

