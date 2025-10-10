Dry weather to prevail across most parts of country: PMD

Cloudy skies accompanied by light rain and thunderstorms may occur at isolated places in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during next 24 hours with cold conditions expected in hilly areas during the night and morning hours.

In the federal capital and its adjoining areas, dry weather is expected to continue throughout the day. Most plain districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will also remain dry, though light rain or thunderstorms are anticipated in upper regions including Chitral, Swat, Malakand, and Dir, where temperatures are likely to drop during the night.

In Punjab, the weather will stay mostly dry, with cooler conditions expected in Murree, Galiyat, and surrounding hilly regions during the night and early morning. Sindh is likely to experience hot and dry weather, while in Balochistan, dry conditions will dominate across most areas, with cold nights forecast for the northern districts.

For Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, the forecast suggests partly cloudy to cold weather with chances of light rain and isolated thunderstorms in some areas.

