Ali Amin Gandapur likely to vacate CM House today

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Ali Amin Gandapur, who resigned as chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on October 8, is expected to vacate the Chief Minister House today (Friday), Dunya News reported.

According to family sources, he has decided to return to his native village today. During a parliamentary party meeting, Ali Amin Gandapur also mentioned that he would be leaving the Chief Minister House.

Sources further revealed that after his departure, the Chief Minister House will remain vacant. His family members have already shifted to Dera Ismail Khan.

