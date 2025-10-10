Funeral prayer of Shaheed Major Sibtain Haider offered

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Information Minister, military and civil officers and public attended the funeral.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Funeral prayer of Major Sibtain Haider Shaheed (age: 30 years, resident of District Quetta) who embraced martyrdom in general area Daraban, Dera Ismail Khan, during an Intelligence based operation against Khawarij belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al-Khawarij, was offered at Chaklala Garrison.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Information Minister, military and civil officers and public attended the funeral, said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The Prime Minister while paying tribute to Major Sibtain Haider Shaheed, resolved that “Fitna al-Khawarij or any group with perverted ideologies will not be allowed to succeed. The blood of our martyrs strengthens our commitment to defeat every agent of chaos and safeguard Pakistan’s sovereignty”.

Shaheed will be laid to rest in his native town with full military honour.

