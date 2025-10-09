PM Shehbaz, Bilawal hold talks to ease coalition tensions

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto discuss political tensions, foreign policy, and flood relief amid growing rifts between PPP and PML-N.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - In an attempt to cool rising political mercury, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari spoke over the phone, discussing the country’s current political climate, foreign policy issues, and flood relief efforts.

The call was confirmed by the PPP in a post on X (formerly Twitter), following days of heated public exchanges between leaders of the PPP and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the main coalition partners in the federal government.

The friction has been escalating over the handling of flood relief, particularly in Punjab and Sindh, where both parties lead provincial governments. A recent flashpoint came when Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif hit back at PPP’s criticism, saying she would not apologise and dismissed the party's concerns over Punjab’s flood response and water distribution from the Indus River.

The verbal sparring has spilled into parliamentary sessions, with PPP lawmakers walking out of both the National Assembly and Senate in protest.

With tensions threatening coalition stability, top leadership – including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari – have begun direct interventions. President Zardari has also urged Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to help mediate and facilitate reconciliation between the two sides.

Despite efforts to calm hostilities, political observers note the alliance remains fragile, with continued barbs and media exchanges signaling deeper fissures ahead of key policy decisions.