Warm welcome for Mushtaq Ahmad as he returns home from Israeli detention

Former Senator Mushtaq Ahmad, detained by Israeli forces during the Gaza aid flotilla mission, was released and safely departed from Jordan to Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, recently released from Israeli custody, has arrived in Pakistan from Jordan.

A large crowd warmly welcomed him at Islamabad airport, showering him with rose petals. Many supporters held Palestinian flags, while Mushtaq Ahmad wore a Palestinian keffiyeh around his neck.

He had been part of the Global Sumud Flotilla, which carried humanitarian aid to Gaza and was intercepted by Israeli forces. Nearly 500 activists were detained, with reports of mistreatment in Israeli prisons.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed Mushtaq’s release earlier, stating he was in good health and high spirits. Upon his return, Mushtaq thanked the Pakistani government and vowed to once again join efforts for Gaza’s freedom.

In a video message after his release, Ahmad revealed that he was held at Israel’s high-security Ketziot (Ansar III) Prison in the Negev desert. “I was subjected to torture. My eyes were blindfolded, and guns were pointed at us,” he said, adding that he went on a hunger strike and was denied air, drinking water, and medical care.

Ahmad was among several individuals detained when Israeli forces intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla earlier this month.

The 45-ship convoy, carrying activists and political figures, had sailed from Spain to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and challenge Israel’s blockade, as the UN warns of a worsening famine in the enclave.

