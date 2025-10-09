ATC extends Azam Swati's bail in November 26 protest case

ATC extends Senator Azam Swati’s interim bail in the November 26 protest case until November 13. The court adjourned the hearing, noting the complex legal situation with two courts involved.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in federal capital has extended the interim bail of Senator Azam Khan Swati in a case related to the November 26 protests.

The court ruled that the bail would remain in effect until November 13, 2023.

Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra presided over the case hearing. Swati's legal team, which included PTI lawyers Sardar Masroor Khan, Zahid Bashir Dar, and Murtaza Toori, appeared before the court.

The court noted that the matter of bail was being handled by two different courts, creating a complex legal situation.

It was decided that the final ruling on the bail application would be made on November 13. Consequently, the court adjourned the hearing until that date.

Senator Swati is facing charges related to a case lodged at the Margalla Police Station in Islamabad.

