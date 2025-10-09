Army officer martyred, seven terrorists killed in DI Khan operation

Security Forces received information of presence of Khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna al Khwarij, in the area

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – A Pakistan army major was martyred and seven Indian-sponsored khwarij killed in an intelligence based operation in Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan district on Wednesday night.

According to army media wing, Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), security forces received information of presence of Khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna al Khwarij, in the area.

During an intense exchange of fire, Major Sibtain Haider, 30, a resident of Quetta district, who was leading his troops from the front, was martyred.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces and law enforcement agencies as well as killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored Kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian-sponsored terrorism from the country.