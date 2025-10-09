PML-N and PPP agree on not issuing hostile statements

A government delegation met with President Asif Ali Zardari, during which both the PML-N and PPP agreed to refrain from further verbal attacks.

NAWABSHAH (Dunya News) - A ceasefire has been reached between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), and both parties have been instructed to stop issuing hostile statements. A government delegation met with President Asif Ali Zardari, during which both the PML-N and PPP agreed to refrain from further verbal attacks.

To ease the tensions between the Punjab government and the PPP, a high-level government delegation visited Zardari House in Nawabshah to meet with President Asif Ali Zardari.

The delegation included Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, and Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. During the meeting, various issues related to the recent tensions between the Punjab and Sindh governments were discussed.

According to sources, the government delegation briefed President Zardari on the discussions held between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N leaders earlier in the day in Islamabad.

The meeting also reviewed the overall security and political situation in the country, along with discussions on regional and global matters.

It is worth noting that war of words between the Punjab and Sindh governments had been ongoing for the past several days.

The PPP had expressed strong reservations over a statement made by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. The PPP even staged a walkout from the National Assembly and demanded an apology from CM Punjab.

However, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz responded by stating that if anyone speaks against Punjab, she will, as Chief Minister, respond accordingly and protect the people of the province, adding that she will not apologize.

