Controlled basant festival under consideration in Punjab

Punjab mulls controlled Basant festival during spring celebrations, requiring NOCs and strict safety measures to revive cultural tradition without risking public safety.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Good news for kite flying enthusiasts – the Punjab government is considering holding a controlled and safe Basant festival in selected areas during the upcoming spring festivities.

A consultative meeting was held at the Home Department, chaired by Secretary Home Punjab, Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi. The meeting focused on the possibility of organizing a safe Basant on specific days during Jashn-e-Baharan (Spring Festival), and proposed amendments to the law that currently bans kite flying.

Dr Qazi emphasized that the protection of human lives remains the government's top priority. Therefore, kite flying that poses a threat to public safety cannot be allowed under any circumstances.

The proposals discussed include allowing Basant as a cultural activity under strict regulations. A No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the relevant Deputy Commissioner will be mandatory for any individual or premises participating. The property owner will also need to submit a legal affidavit ensuring safety measures are followed.

The use of metallic string, chemically treated thread, or dangerous kite-flying materials will be strictly prohibited. Manufacturers, sellers, and suppliers of kites will be required to register with the Deputy Commissioner. Violations could result in cancellation of registration, imprisonment, and fines.

It was also decided that heavy penalties and long-term imprisonment will be imposed on those caught flying or selling kites without official permission.

A civil society representative expressed that reviving a safe Basant would not only create employment opportunities but also boost tourism in the region.

The Walled City Authority has been directed to conduct a public survey to gather opinions on organizing a safe Basant, while LESCO presented past damage data caused by hazardous kite flying.

A government spokesperson reiterated that open permission for Basant will not be granted, but consultations are ongoing for organizing it in a secure, controlled environment.