ECP announces by-election schedule for NA-18 after Omar Ayub's disqualification

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday announced the schedule for the by-election in National Assembly constituency NA-18 Haripur, which became vacant following the disqualification of Omar Ayub Khan. According to the notification, polling will be held on November 11, 2025.

The commission has also set the timeline for various election stages — the public notice will be issued on October 10, nomination papers can be filed until October 13, and the list of candidates will be published on October 14. Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on October 17, while appeals can be filed until October 21 and decided by October 25.

The revised list of candidates will be released on October 26 and withdrawals can be made until October 28, and election symbols will be allotted on October 29.

Meanwhile, the ECP has appointed the District Returning Officer, Returning Officer, and Assistant Returning Officers to oversee the by-election.

