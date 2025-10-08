Two decades on, AJK still struggles to rebuild after 2005 earthquake tragedy

MUZAFFARABAD (Muhammad Iqbal) – Twenty years have passed since the devastating October 8, 2005 earthquake in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, yet progress in construction standards and urban planning remains incomplete even after two decades.

At 8:52 a.m. on this day twenty years ago, the ground shook across several districts including the capital Muzaffarabad. The 7.6 magnitude quake turned entire towns into rubble within moments, claiming more than 46,000 lives.

The scenic Khyber Pakhtunkhwa town of Balakot, located along the Kunhar River, was completely destroyed.

Most of the deaths were caused by poor construction. Government buildings, schools, and colleges collapsed, and even after twenty years, efforts to make the construction system safer remain unfinished. Many survivors still lack basic facilities such as housing, education, and healthcare.

Despite the passage of two decades, substandard construction continues in Muzaffarabad and other areas of Azad Kashmir.

People have even built permanent houses along seasonal water channels. Resettlement projects for earthquake victims were planned in Langarpura and Thotha, but only a few houses have been completed.

The October 8, 2005 earthquake remains a painful chapter in Pakistan’s history but also serves as a reminder of the importance of planning, preparedness, and collective action in dealing with natural disasters.

Memorial ceremonies held to honour earthquake martyrs

Meanwhile, the anniversary of the earthquake martyrs is being observed with reverence across Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The main ceremony is underway at the University Ground in Muzaffarabad, attended by government ministers, the AJK Chief Secretary, and other officials.

At exactly 8:52 a.m., sirens were sounded and a moment of silence was observed. Government ministers and the Chief Secretary laid floral wreaths at the Martyrs’ Monument, while police and Rescue 1122 contingents presented a salute.

In Mirpur, a prayer ceremony and a memorial walk were organized to honor the earthquake victims. Children orphaned by the 2005 disaster participated in the walk, along with Commissioner Mirpur, representatives of political and social organizations, and a large number of students.

Commissioner Mirpur Mukhtar Hussain said that October 8, 2005, remains a tragic day in the history of Azad Kashmir when thousands of families were affected.