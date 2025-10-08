Federal govt not fulfilling responsibility for funding uplift works in merged dists: Gandapur

Ali Amin Gandapur said that people are facing problems due to delay in completion of development works in the merged districts

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has said funding the development projects in the merged districts is the responsibility of the federation, which the federal government is not fulfilling.

A video link meeting was held under the chairmanship of the CM. The meeting considered matters related to development projects under the District Development Plan and District Development Initiative. A detailed review of the financial and physical progress and other issues of the ongoing development projects at the district level included in these programs was conducted and important decisions were taken.

The CM was briefed by the relevant authorities on various aspects of the projects included in the DDP and DDI. The CM directed for providing the required funds for the completion of the ongoing development projects under these programmes at the earliest.

The meeting also reviewed matters related to the accelerated development programme of the merged districts. In the meeting, it was decided in principle to release Rs12billion for on ongoing projects under the AIP.

Ali Amin Gandapur said that people are facing problems due to delay in completion of development works in the merged districts. In view of the difficulties faced by the people, the provincial government is funding the development projects of the merged districts from its own resources.

He said that the federal government's neglect of the merged districts in the release of development funds is increasing the problems. The provincial government will adopt a course of action in consultation with the elected public representatives of the merged districts to resolve this issue.

Ali Amin Gandapur said that there will be no compromise on transparency, merit and quality of work in development projects. Unnecessary delays in the completion of development projects are not acceptable.

